Whitby Town see off visitors Ilkeston to boost their NPL Premier play-off push

Whitby Town netted three second-half goals to record back-to-back victories in a 3-0 win against Ilkeston Town on New Year's Day.

Blues players celebrate Junior MOndal's second goal in the 3-0 home win against Ilkeston Town on New Year's Day. PHOTO: BRIAN MURFIELD

After a goalless first half, Daniel Rowe's back-heeled finish broke the deadlock at the Towbar Express Stadium, with the Seasiders' captain netting his fifth goal of the season, writes Liam Ryder.

Junior Mondal's strike double the hosts' advantage shortly after before Stephen Walker, recently signed from West Auckland, calmly slotted home Town's third goal of the afternoon as Nathan Haslam's side moved into fifth place in the NPL Premier Division.

Mondal created the opening goalscoring opportunity of the contest as the in-form forward attempted to round Matthew Yates before his resulting strike at goal trickled wide of the left-hand post.

Skipper Dan Rowe, centre, celebrates the opening goal with his Blues team-mates in the 3-0 home win against Ilkeston Town on New Year's Day. PHOTO: BRIAN MURFIELD

The former Middlesbrough and Forest Green Rovers man then picked out Lewis Hawkins who saw a first-time effort directed over the bar.

Ilkeston then went close to breaking the deadlock themselves as the dangerous Declan Errat-Thompson went for goal from range before Alex Marshall was denied by Shane Bland who was making his 400th Whitby appearance.

Yates produced an important stop to prevent the hosts from opening the scoring as Mondal struck a low effort which was held by the ex-Gainsborough gloveman.

In the 59th minute, Whitby took the lead as Rowe, temporarily playing up front to add some height into the Whitby attack, netted his third goal in the last month. After Connor Smith persisted with a run down the right wing, the ball fell kindly into Rowe's path, who calmly placed the ball into the back of the net before celebrating in front of a bumper Turnbull crowd of 1,028.

The Seasiders extended their lead three minutes later as Mondal netted his 13th goal of the 2023/24 season in all competitions.

After Aaron Haswell's low pass, the attacker was on hand to tuck the ball home via both posts before it rolled across the line.

James Perch went close to halving the deficit for Ilkeston as he rose highest to head a free-kick goalwards, but his header was over Bland's crossbar.

In the 84th minute, Walker added gloss to the scoreline with his first Seasiders' goal. After the ball was slipped through to him, the ex- Middlesbrough prospect curled the ball around Yates and into the net from close range.