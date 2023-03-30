News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Town set for tough test on the road at high-flying Hyde United

Whitby Town are set to face Hyde United in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division on Saturday afternoon.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 30th Mar 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Harry Green was the Whitby man of the match in the 3-0 loss at home to Marine last Saturday
Nathan Haslam’s side will battle it out with their fifth-placed counterparts at the Project Solar Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm, writes Liam Ryder.

Whitby have been inconsistent of late, as has been the theme throughout the season, and they will be looking to improve on back-to-back defeats against play-off chasing teams Bamber Bridge and Marine respectively.

“It was a tough game against Hyde United in the reverse fixture at home but we managed to take a draw,” Haslam told The Whitby Gazette.

Aaron Braithwaite tries to win a header for Town against Marine.
“It should be a good game as it’s on a 3G surface where it should be a strong footballing battle.

“We’ll go there fresh and look forward to the game. It’s a great changing room but I’d like one more positive result soon to make sure we’re safe.”

Following last week’s 3-0 home defeat against Marine, Haslam was a frustrated figure.

On the loss, he said: “The lads worked their socks off but couldn’t create any clear-cut opportunities. The keeper made a couple of half-decent saves but that was it.

“They scored two goals against the run of play and then the game was pretty much gone for the third one.

“You don’t always get what you deserve in football. It was a harsh scoreline.”

Send your match reports and sports stories to [email protected]

