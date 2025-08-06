Whitby Town sign ex-Leeds United youngster Ronnie McGrath
McGrath, 20, will link up with Gary Liddle's squad after impressing on trial in pre-season.
McGrath has risen through the youth ranks at Leeds and, after relocating to the USA in 2024, returned to the UK earlier this year to play for Tadcaster before now joining the Seasiders.
The attack-minded midfielder featured in Town's run-outs against Thornaby, Redcar and Blyth, scoring in the 3-3 draw with Redcar.
Liddle said: "I'm really pleased to have been able to bring Ronnie to Whitby Town.
"I think over the few games he's been with us he's shown to not only myself, but to his team mates and fans, just how much of an asset he can be to us.
"His drive, technical qualities, versatility and energy has proven infectious and his attitude to all of training, games, and just wanting to be here means it was an easy deal to get done."
