Whitby Town sign former West Auckland Town winger James Harrison

Frmer West Auckland Town winger James Harrison has signed for Whitby Town. Photo by Tyler's Mission

Whitby Town have completed the signing of winger James Harrison who last played for West Auckland Town in Northern League Division One.

Harrison, 21, spent his youth career with Blackpool and made three appearances in the FA Youth Cup for the League One side's Academy side before linking up with Hebburn Town in 2022, writes Liam Ryder.

The exciting wide player then joined West Auckland, initially on loan, before making that move permanent ahead of scoring 22 goals in the Northern League from left wing.

On signing for the club, Harrison said: "I'm really excited to be joining Whitby Town. It's a great club.

"As soon as I spoke to Gary Liddle, my mind was made up. His plans for next season and the way he wants to push the team forward made it an easy decision for me.

"I can't wait to get started and contribute to the team."

Whitby Town manager Liddle said: "James has been on our radar for some time and was someone I was eager to bring in as quickly as I could post-season.

"He's quick, direct and his 23 goals last season proves he has an obvious keen eye for goal.

"He's excited to take on the challenge of the Northern Premier League and I'm excited to work with him."

This news follows the commitment of midfielder Lewis Hawkins to another season with the Seasiders earlier in the week, as Liddle begins to build his squad for the 2025-26 campaign in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.