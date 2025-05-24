​Whitby Town sign highly-rated wide man Jarrett Rivers from Darlington

​Whitby Town have signed highly-rated wide man Jarrett Rivers from Darlington. Photo by Darlington FC

​Whitby Town have completed the signing of highly-rated wide man Jarrett Rivers from Darlington.

Rivers, who turns 32 in September, joins up with the club following his somewhat surprising release from Darlington in National League North, writes Liam Ryder.

The former Whitley Bay, Blyth Spartans and Blackpool man follows James Harrison in arriving at the Towbar Express Stadium ahead of the 2025-26 Northern Premier League season.

On signing for the Seasiders, Rivers said: "I've played against Whitby a few times and it's always seemed a really good club with good fans. I know that Gary Liddle wants to take the club in the right direction.

"My ambition is to achieve things in football and we want to be up the right end of the table next season.

"I've played most of my career as a wide man so I'll hopefully bring creativity to the side and chip in with some goals myself."

Gary Liddle, Whitby Town manager, said: "Jarrett is a great signing for Whitby Town. He comes with attacking quality, the experience of playing in higher leagues and most of all comes with a determination to help us succeed.

"He turned down plenty of interest to come here and adds to what is becoming a strong group of players.

"We’re really excited to work with Jarrett and I’m sure everyone will join me in welcoming him to the Towbar Express Stadium."