Whitby Town sign Max Howells on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old attacker on loan from Middlesbrough has committed to the Seasiders until the end of April having become an important part of Nathan Haslam's squad in recent weeks.
A product of the Boro Academy, Max recently netted an impressive first half hat-trick in the 5-1 victory at Matlock Town just over two weeks ago.
After securing the services of Howells until the end of the league campaign, manager Nathan Haslam said: "Max is someone I really like because of his play style. He's positive and always like to get on the front foot.
"He works hard and he's a nightmare for defenders with the way he runs at them. He's good at creating chances for himself by the way that he lures defenders in.
"He's fully of every and will keep going for the full 90 minutes. I'm over the moon that we've been able to keep him until the end of the season."