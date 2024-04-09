Max Howells has extended his loan at Whitby Town.

The 19-year-old attacker on loan from Middlesbrough has committed to the Seasiders until the end of April having become an important part of Nathan Haslam's squad in recent weeks.

A product of the Boro Academy, Max recently netted an impressive first half hat-trick in the 5-1 victory at Matlock Town just over two weeks ago.

After securing the services of Howells until the end of the league campaign, manager Nathan Haslam said: "Max is someone I really like because of his play style. He's positive and always like to get on the front foot.

"He works hard and he's a nightmare for defenders with the way he runs at them. He's good at creating chances for himself by the way that he lures defenders in.