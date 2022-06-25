Whitby Town sign midfielder Luke Hogg from Ossett United

The Blues have announced the signing of Luke Hogg, subject to FA approval, writes Paul Connolly.

Hogg - a holding midfielder - becomes the second signing of the summer from the West Yorkshire side, following Aaron Haswell’s arrival earlier in the off-season.

And the midfielder is raring to get going at the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground.

“I’m buzzing. I’m excited to get going next season,” Hogg said. “From day dot when I spoke to Nathan [Haslam] he spoke about the plans for the season and I just wanted to get on board straight away.”

Whitby Town joint-manager Nathan Haslam was delighted to get the deal over the line, with the initial agreement having been in place for two weeks.

“It’s taken a little bit of getting over the line,” Haslam said. “Luke’s been away for two weeks on holiday and it was pretty much on the way to the Dominican Republic he verbally agreed he was going to come.