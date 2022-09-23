News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Town sign winger Michael Spellman on loan from Sunderland

Whitby Town have signed wide man Michael Spellman on a month-long loan from Sunderland.

By Andy Bloomfield
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:27 pm
Football round-up (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Teenager Spellman has agreed a temporary deal on a youth loan, writes Liam Ryder.

The 19-year-old winger made his first team debut for the Black Cats in their Carabao Cup tie at Sheffield Wednesday in August.

Whitby Town boss Nathan Haslam, said: "He made his debut for the Sunderland first team a couple of weeks ago.

"He's a young boy with lots of potential and lots of pace. He's very direct and he's going to be an asset to us without a doubt

"I think it's a thing that works for both clubs. For Sunderland it's good to get one of their young players into playing men's football, and for us it's about bringing in quality.

"He's in for an initial month and we're going to make as much use of him as we physically can."

