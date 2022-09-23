Football round-up (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Teenager Spellman has agreed a temporary deal on a youth loan, writes Liam Ryder.

The 19-year-old winger made his first team debut for the Black Cats in their Carabao Cup tie at Sheffield Wednesday in August.

Whitby Town boss Nathan Haslam, said: "He made his debut for the Sunderland first team a couple of weeks ago.

"He's a young boy with lots of potential and lots of pace. He's very direct and he's going to be an asset to us without a doubt

"I think it's a thing that works for both clubs. For Sunderland it's good to get one of their young players into playing men's football, and for us it's about bringing in quality.