Dan Rowe thanks the Blues fans after their 2-0 home win against Macclesfield in the final game of the league season. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The 2023-24 campaign promised plenty at one point. On the back of a run to the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in 20 years, the Blues occupied a play-off spot on New Year’s Day, but a second half slump saw Town finish in 12th spot.

Reflecting on the season as a whole, Rowe said: “I think there have been highs and lows. I think the highs with the FA Cup run have been really good, some of the best moments from my time at Whitby so that's been good.

“The FA Cup run and getting to the final of the North Riding Senior Cup have been great, and obviously we’ve still got that final to look forward to.

Manager Nathan Haslam says thank you to the Whitby Town fans after the final whistle of their 2-0 win against Macclesfield on the final day of the NPL season. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

“But I also think we're all disappointed we didn't get into the play-offs. That was our goal at the start of the season to try to get into the play-offs and we fell quite a way short in the end.

“The second half of the season hasn’t gone our way so we’re all a little bit disappointed, but I think if you look back at it in a few weeks’ time it will probably be looked back at as a good season for Whitby Town.”

The Whitby Town supporters have played a key role in the side’s success this season too, something Rowe was keen to give praise for on the back of an eventful campaign which has certainly seen the club clock up some miles.

He hopes that the fans' loyalty in following the Blues across the country, can be rewarded in the cup final and into next season.

“I’ve said it a few times this season but again a massive thank you, like always,” Rowe said.

“Like every season they’re massive for us, especially the volunteers and the fans who come home and away every week. It's much appreciated by all the lads.

“Obviously we wouldn't be a team without them and their support. We can't thank them enough for all the support and all the help they give us.