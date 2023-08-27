Whitby Town slide to 3-1 home NPL Premier Division defeat against Ashton United

Junior Mondal scored what turned out to be a consolation goal for Whitby Town in the 3-1 loss at home to Ashton United. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The Seasiders conceded within the first ten minutes of the match, following Marcus Cusani's opener, with Sean Newton adding a second for United in the second half before substitute Junior Mondal halved the deficit 13 minutes from time at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground, writes Liam Ryder.

Whitby, however, were unable to salvage a comeback, with Cusani's finish after being adjudged to have beaten the offside trap, regained the visitors' two-goal cushion in second half stoppage time.

Nathan Haslam made three changes from the side which suffered a 4-2 defeat against Worksop Town as Lewis Hawkins, Connor Simpson and Bradley Fewster replaced Adam Gell, Jerome Greaves and Junior Mondal.

Coleby Shepherd in action for Town against Ashton United on Saturday.

In the 10th minute, United opened the scoring through Cusani as Alexander Byrne's teasing cross from the right was directed into the winger's path, who guided the ball beyond Seasiders goalkeeper Shane Bland.

Alfie Doherty, who joined Town ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, went close to equalising for the hosts in as the midfielder's cross was spilt by gloveman Luke Simpson, however no one in a blue shirt was on-hand to fire home.

Simpson, a player who already has two goals to his name so far this season for Town, almost turned provider for Fewster but the latter was denied by a last-ditch challenge from an Ashton defender.

In the 58th minute, Whitby were dealt another difficult blow as Newton netted for the Robins.

Defender Harrison Beeden wins a header for the home side.

After Town conceded an avoidable free-kick, the United defender was on hand to head the ball home inside a crowded 18-yard area.

In the 78th minute, substitute Mondal pulled a goal back for Town as the former Forest Green Rovers attacker's low effort squeezed beyond goalkeeper Simpson, his second goal of the season for Whitby.

The Middlesbrough Academy product then went close to netting his and Whitby's second of the afternoon as his effort at the back post rattled the United crossbar with custodian Simpson all-but beaten.

Adam Gell would also cause problems just before with a low cross which was almost turned into the Ashton goal by a visiting defender.

Whitby keeper Shane Bland boots the ball clear.

Whitby continued to test their opponents.

Priestley Griffiths would also strike the woodwork moments later with an effort from distance, a strike which may have had the slightest of touches on it from Ashton's shot-stopper.

In the 90th minute, Whitby conceded a third goal against the run of play as Cusani converted from close-range after the offside flag stayed down and Bland was out of his goal having been asked to play high as Town looked to pile some late pressure on their opponents.

Whitby will welcome Northallerton Town to the @TowbarExpress Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground in the North Riding FA Senior Cup second round.

The cup tie will be played before Thursday November 30.