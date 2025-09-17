Whitby Town slip to 1-0 loss on the road at Gainsborough Trinity

Harley Dawson returned to the starting line-up against Gainsborough. Photo by Owen Cox

Whitby Town fell to defeat in Lincolnshire on Tuesday night, in an attacking display that failed to threaten their hosts for the lion’s share of the 90 minutes.

Javelle Clarke’s fourth-minute finish over Shane Bland was the only thing to separate the two sides, with Whitby only really testing David Robson in the Holy Blues’ goal once.

Gary Liddle made four changes from the side that exited the FA Cup to Hyde United, opting to pick himself at centre half ahead of Alex Nelson.

Harley Dawson replaced the injured Frankie Whelan, while Adam Gell and Ronnie McGrath came in for Michael Woods and Matthew Tymon, who dropped to the bench.

Shane Bland was kept busy at Gainsborough. Photo by Brian Murfield

However, when it came to the start of the match, it felt something along the lines of Groundhog Day, with a fourth-minute goal opening the scoring - as it had done in Whitby’s previous two league matches.

It was the hosts who struck the early blow to the Seasiders. Donald Chimalilo was dispossessed on the right by Aaron Simpson, with the Seasiders’ winger wanting a free-kick.

With no whistle forthcoming from the referee, Gainsborough moved forward and found Clarke with some neat play.

He found a way past his man and lifted the ball over an onrushing Bland.

The early exchanges felt like it could’ve been one of those nights for Whitby, with the hosts getting forward in numbers. Sisa Tuntulwana had a chance to double the advantage just shy of the ten minute mark after, receiving the ball from Jordan Helliwell before curling just wide of the mark.

Comfortable on the ball, the hosts continued to make ventures towards Whitby’s goal.

Former Seasiders defender Harrison Beeden headed into Bland’s hands from the game’s first corner, while the Holy Blues’ captain Bobby Johnson failed to trouble the Whitby gloveman with an effort from range after spotting him off his line.

Whitby’s best chance of the game came in the 22nd minute. McGrath slipped the ball into the path of Aaron Haswell, whose left-wing cross dropped to Jarrett Rivers. The winger’s effort back across goal was scooped off the line by Robson to keep Gainsborough’s lead intact.

The Holy Blues had another chance to double their advantage five minutes later. Jonothon Margetts held his line before sending the ball into the path of Tuntulwana, who opened his body up to shoot. His effort, however, was thwarted by the strong, raised forearm of Bland.

Into the second half, the hosts looked to build on their lead, and could’ve added another less than five minutes after the break.

Good work from Fraser Preston and Clarke resulted in the ball falling to Margetts in the box, but the prolific striker could only flash his effort wide across Whitby’s goal.

Gainsborough ensured Bland was kept busy, albeit with efforts that were routine saves for him. Clarke cut in from the right and fired down the stopper’s throat, while just after the hour mark, Jordan Preston curled into his hands from the edge of the box.

The Whitby goalkeeper then produced an excellent save to keep it at 1-0 on 72 minutes. Clarke fashioned a chance from his excellent footwork, but Bland got down quickly to push it away from goal with a strong right-handed save.

Anything Whitby hit in the second half seemed to only find the open terracing behind Robson’s goal, with McGrath being one of a number of Town players to find it with an effort on 74 minutes.

The Seasiders introduced Tymon and Harrison in place of Charles and Rivers respectively, with 12 minutes remaining, in search of a spark that could produce an equaliser.

A minute after their introduction, however, it was the opposite end that saw a huge chance. The ball fell to Margetts in the box, though he could only skew wide first time, kicking the post in frustration after watching it miss the target.

Whitby had a late penalty shout waved away, after the ball appeared to strike the outstretched arm of Johnson, just inside the Trinity box, with the game edging away from the Seasiders.

The Seasiders next travel to early strugglers Stocksbridge Park Steels, on Saturday, September 27 (3pm kick-off).

Gainsborough Trinity: Robson, Tuntulwana, Jackson, Johnson (C), Lancaster, Beeden, Simpson (Hornshaw ‘79), Helliwell, Margetts, Clarke, Preston. Subs not used: Sykes, Vanderpuye, McLoughlin.

Whitby Town: Bland, Smith, Haswell, Liddle, McGinley, Dawson, McGrath, Gell, Charles (Tymon ‘78), Chimalilo, Rivers (Harrison ‘78). Subs not used: Nelson, Collins, Woods.