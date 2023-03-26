Whitby Town slip to 3-0 home defeat against NPL Premier high-flyers Marine

After making a somewhat bight start, Nathan Haslam's side fell behind through Joe Hardy's close range strike before Ben Hodkinson's headed finish doubled the visitors' advantage, writes Liam Ryder.

Jordan Lussey's penalty extended Marine's lead further in the closing stages as the Blues lost two consecutive league matches for the first time since September.

Haslam named three changes from the side which lost 2-1 at Bamber Bridge the previous weekend with Soni Fergus coming in for Priestley Griffiths, Jamie Bramwell replacing the suspended Harrison Beeden, and Connor Simpson taking the place of Josef Wheatley who had been recalled from loan by his parent club, National League North play-off chasers Spennymoor Town.

In the 27th minute, Marine broke the deadlock through Hardy's opportunistic finish.

After custodian Shane Bland could only parry Hodkinson's corner, the forward prodded an effort into the net on the rebound.

The hosts created a rare glimpse in front of goal as Harry Green got onto the end of Aaron Braithwaite's corner but he was denied by a fantastic stop on the line by Bayleigh Passant.

In the 44th minute, Town were dealt another difficult blow as Hodkinson himself notched a goal.

After finding free space inside the area, the wide man headed the ball over Bland and into the goal for 2-0.

Striker Simpson went close to levelling in the 58th minute as he was in the right place to meet Braithwaite's cross from the right flank, but his header was saved by Passant.

With 67 minutes on the clock, Town midfielder created an opening after finding space on the edge of the area but his low strike flew narrowly wide of the post as he failed to trouble Passant.

Nine minutes later, Whitby fell further behind as Lussey converted from the penalty spot.

After he was brought down inside the box by Daniel Rowe following some quick passing from the visitors, the Marine man made no mistake from 12 yards, firing home despite a touch from Bland.

Whitby Town: Shane Bland, Soni Fergus (Lewis Ritson 78 minutes), Coleby Shepherd, Adam Gell (Aaron Haswell 67 minutes), Daniel Rowe (C), Jamie Bramwell, Lewis Hawkins, Aaron Braithwaite, Connor Simpson, Shaun Tuton (Jos Storr 73 minutes), Harry Green

Subs not used: Priestley Griffiths, Lee Bullock.

Marine: Bayleigh Passant, Joshua Solomon-Davies, Sean Smith, William Johnson, Joshua Wardle (C), Jonathan Spittle, Ben Hodkinson, Charley Doyle, Joseph Hardy (Mark Howarth 69 minutes), Sol Solomon (Lucas Weir 80 minutes), Jordan Lussey