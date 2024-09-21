Whitby Town slip to 3-1 NPL Premier Division defeat on the road at Workington

Whitby Town on the attack against Workington in the NPL Premier Division on Saturday.

Whitby Town's 6-2 victory at Hebburn Town couldn't be backed up as the Seasiders sufferred a 3-1 defeat against Workington on Saturday.

Following David Norris' first half opener, the Seasiders conceded two second half goals, with Steven Rigg finishing clinically just before the 70 minute mark before David Symington's strike doubled the hosts' advantage, writes Liam Ryder.

Nathan Thomas pulled a goal back for Town in second half stoppage time but this wasn't enough to see any form of comeback from the Seasiders.

Aiming to build on the midweek thrashing of Hebburn, Nathan Haslam named an unchanged eleven, however Thomas was named as a substitute following a spell on the sidelines with injury.

Whitby Town lost 3-1 at Workington in the NPL Premier Division. Photos by Paul Connolly

Workington took the lead after 11 minutes when Steven Rigg was allowed time to hold up the ball before playing a neat ball over the top into the path of David Norris who calmly slotted the ball past a helpless Shane Bland.

Rigg was a thorn in the Whitby side and he was involved once again in the 15th minute as he cut in onto his left foot before seeing an effort deflected wide. Bland made a good save from Steve Swinglehurst's header following a corner, while Josh Galloway struck wide from distance following a Workington counter attack. David Symington then hit an effort wide on the turn.

Whitby's first real chance of note came courtesy of Stephen Walker in the 35th minute; his low, powerful effort drifting just wide of the post.

That was pretty much as good as it got in an attacking sense in the opening period for the Blues, but there was still time for Workington to create one final first half opening, courtesy of sloppy defensive play from Whitby as they made a mess of things before Symington curled over the bar.

Manager Nathan Haslam made a string of attacking changes in the second half with Nathan Thomas, Alex Hutchinson, Alfie Doherty and Aaron Haswell all being introduced from the bench.

Their impact was somewhat felt, but it was the hosts who found the first opportunity of the second half when Rigg looked for a stunning second, only to find the top of the net.

In the 68th minute, Rigg added a second for his side as he capitalised on the space he was provided with to slot the ball past Bland.

Whitby responded as Thomas called Alex Mitchell into action with a shot from range; Town's first effort on target, before Hutchinson squandered the chance to half the deficit seven minutes from time when he skied the ball over the bar from six yards out after Mitchell had made an initial save from Thomas.

Whitby's misery was added to in the 89th minute when Symington found the net from the edge of the area to secure a crucial three points for the Cumbrian outfit.

Thomas was the man behind the moment of the match for the Seasiders when he whipped the ball into far corner beyond Mitchell, however this spectacular effort was mere consolation for Haslam's side who had been well beaten.