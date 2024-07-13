Frankie Whelan in action for Whitby Town during their 5-1 loss at Redcar on Saturday. PHOTO BY OWEN COX

Whitby Town fell to a first pre-season defeat on Saturday, going down 5-1 at Redcar Athletic.

Chay Liddle put the Steelmen ahead with a low driven effort, before the hosts added further goals through Adam Boyes and a hat-trick from striker Bradley Fewster, formerly of the Seasiders, writes Liam Ryder.

Nathan Haslam was forced into a change to his initial team sheet following a knock picked up by Jassem Sukar.

He was replaced by Whitby-based 17-year-old, Alfie Jackson.

After a slow start, Town created the first really opening as forward Jake Charles saw a shot well blocked by the Redcar defence before Athletic began to dominate proceedings, with Boyes poking an effort high over the bar.

And in the 38th minute, Liddle drilled home an opener for the home side on a soggy afternoon at the BM Bi-Fold Doors Stadium with Shane Bland unable to react quickly enough to a deflection en route.

The one-goal advantage was soon doubled as just seven minutes later, ex-Marske United forward Boyes prodded home a second following a defensive error in the Town backline.

Boyes nearly added his second of the afternoon, but was denied by Whitby's substitute trialist goalkeeper after being played in on goal thanks largely to a gaping gap in the Blues' defence.

A Fewster effort was almost converted but he was denied by a fantastic block from Gary Liddle but he wouldn't be denied minutes later.

Twelve minutes into the second half, he finessed a shot beyond the reach of the Trialist shot-stopper as the game was all-but put out of Town's reach.

Nathan Thomas, who put in a promising individual performance in attack, one positive from the afternoon, pulled one back to make it 3-1 in the 65th minute after an incisive Town move.

Striker Fewster made it four shortly before the 80 minute mark, capitalising on a goalkeeping error after pressing high.

Then, after Archie Medical glanced a header over from Thomas' delivery, Fewster got a fifth in the 85th minute for the clinical home side, who continued their impressive pre-season campaign.

And while the Seasiders are still in the early stages of their preparations ahead of the 2024-25 season, this result left Haslam with some thinking to do ahead of Wednesday night's friendly at home to York City (7pm kick-off).