Keeper Shane Bland was kept busy during the Blues' 2-0 FA Cup loss at Hyde United. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Goals either side of half-time ensured Whitby Town suffered a 2-0 defeat at Hyde on Saturday, subsequently exiting the FA Cup at the Second Round Qualifying stage.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Alex Nelson's unfortunate own goal put managerless Hyde ahead on a chilly afternoon at the Project Solar Stadium, before Nelson then missed an opportunity to draw the visitors level on Tameside.

But Charlie Frost's close-range strike in the second half made sure of the Tigers' progress in the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders were searching for redemption following a 5-2 reverse at the same venue just three weeks prior in the Pitching In Northern Premier League. But despite fielding a strong eleven and full bench, Town disappointed and put in a sloppy display - particularly once Nelson headed past his own goalkeeper Bland with just 16 minutes gone.

Whitby - who survived an early scare when Lewis Rawsthorn's looping header was gathered by the back-tracking Bland - were lacking invention in an attacking sense in the early exchanges. Jarrett Rivers was the only player to fashion an opening when he latched onto a ball over the top, before having the ball nicked away from his boot.

After heading in an own goal, at the other end, Nelson was surprisingly the furthest man forward to get on the end of Jake Charles' deflected attempt, however, despite being at full stretch, Nelson was unable to tap home at the back post.

The closest Town came in the half was Connor Smith's fierce strike on the stroke of half-time, which was well saved by Yusuf Mersin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Liddle's charges weren't quite able to turn the heat up on the hosts as much as they would have liked in the second period, despite some clumsiness in possession from the home side.

Jack Redshaw picked up a second ball inside the area, then struck for goal from a tight angle and forced a smart low stop from Bland.

Whitby then switched off after conceding a free-kick just inside their own half. Hyde broke quickly and Frost was on hand to find the net, poking the ball beyond the on-rushing Bland.

Harley Dawson, James Harrison and Ronnie McGrath were all sent on but Town couldn't recover. The hosts could have had more, Jordan Scanlon being denied by Bland. Charles did create a chance to halve the deficit, but he lashed high and wide.