Whitby Town slip to narrow loss at title-chasers Warrington Rylands
Touray, who netted a brace in the reverse fixture back in September, fired home 41 minutes into the contest at the Hive Arena, writes Liam Ryder.
And despite a much stronger second half from Nathan Haslam's side, and a penalty miss from Jacob Gratton, Rylands held on to close to gap on leaders Radcliffe in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division table.
The home side threatened Shane Bland's goal early on, with the returning Coleby Shepherd heading an effort off the line when the clock hit six minutes following a long throw in from Javid Swaby-Neavin.
And while it was Michael Clegg's men who looked liveliest in the opening exchanges, Haslam's side grew into the contest as they began to see more of the ball.
When Stephen Walker picked the ball up on the edge of the area, he laid it off to Lewis Hawkins who struck wide without troubling Luke Pilling.
But as Rylands began to get themselves back on top again, Whitby's hard defensive work was undone. Clive Smith made a darting run down the right-wing before cutting the ball back to Touray who found the net despite the best efforts of Priestley Griffiths on the goal-line.
But Whitby showed one final sign of life at the end of the half. Gratton took aim from range and almost registered an equaliser for his side, but the ball drifted wide of the woodwork.
Just before the hour mark, it was Rylands' turn to try their luck once more, and Bland had to improvise to punch Djavan Pedro's looping header away from danger after the Town gloveman was caught off his line.
Gratton was given the opportunity level matters in the 70th minute after Nathan Thomas was adjudged to have been fouled inside the area. Gratton, yet to miss from the penalty spot in a Whitby shirt, stepped up but was denied by Pilling who guessed correctly to tip the midfielder's low spot kick away from danger.
Substitute Bradley Fewster forced a comfortable stop from Pilling with seven minutes left as Haslam's men continued to push but despite Whitby's efforts, a leveller wasn't forthcoming on what was a disappointing afternoon for the Seasiders and their travelling supporters.