Mo Touray's first-half strike was enough to hand title-chasing Warrington Rylands a narrow 1-0 victory over Whitby Town on Saturday afternoon.

Whitby Town's Nathan Thomas is fouled for the visitors' penalty, with Jacob Gratton missing from the spot. PHOTOS BY WHITBY TOWN FC

Touray, who netted a brace in the reverse fixture back in September, fired home 41 minutes into the contest at the Hive Arena, writes Liam Ryder.

And despite a much stronger second half from Nathan Haslam's side, and a penalty miss from Jacob Gratton, Rylands held on to close to gap on leaders Radcliffe in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division table.

The home side threatened Shane Bland's goal early on, with the returning Coleby Shepherd heading an effort off the line when the clock hit six minutes following a long throw in from Javid Swaby-Neavin.

Alfie Doherty in action for Whitby Town at Warrington Rylands. PHOTO BY WHOTBY TOWN FC

And while it was Michael Clegg's men who looked liveliest in the opening exchanges, Haslam's side grew into the contest as they began to see more of the ball.

When Stephen Walker picked the ball up on the edge of the area, he laid it off to Lewis Hawkins who struck wide without troubling Luke Pilling.

But as Rylands began to get themselves back on top again, Whitby's hard defensive work was undone. Clive Smith made a darting run down the right-wing before cutting the ball back to Touray who found the net despite the best efforts of Priestley Griffiths on the goal-line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Whitby showed one final sign of life at the end of the half. Gratton took aim from range and almost registered an equaliser for his side, but the ball drifted wide of the woodwork.

Just before the hour mark, it was Rylands' turn to try their luck once more, and Bland had to improvise to punch Djavan Pedro's looping header away from danger after the Town gloveman was caught off his line.

Gratton was given the opportunity level matters in the 70th minute after Nathan Thomas was adjudged to have been fouled inside the area. Gratton, yet to miss from the penalty spot in a Whitby shirt, stepped up but was denied by Pilling who guessed correctly to tip the midfielder's low spot kick away from danger.