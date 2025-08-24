Hyde United get to grips with Blues player-boss Gary Liddle. Photo by Owen Cox

Whitby Town began their hectic Bank Holiday Weekend in the worst possible fashion with a 5-2 defeat away to Hyde United on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Spooner's team took a two-goal lead in the first half through simple finishes from Antoine Mokoli and Lewis Rawsthorn.

The Seasiders showed great fight to come back and restore the difference to one with a goal from Matthew Tymon, followed by a second-half response from Donald Chimalilo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Town were then three goals behind before netting their second of the afternoon after goals from Mokoli and Jack Redshaw either side of half-time.

Donald Chimalilo scored Town''s second goal in the 5-2 loss at Hyde. Photo by Owen Cox

Redshaw would then add his second and Hyde's fifth later in the second period at the Project Solar Stadium.

A strong Hyde United side, fresh from a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Guiseley in midweek, looked to assert themselves on the game from kick-off, but it was Whitby who carved open the first chance after just eight minutes but James Harrison failed to get his header on target.

The hosts then managed to edge themselves in front just four minutes later when Gary Liddle's loose ball was picked up on the edge of the area by Mokoli who found the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides continued to push as the first half approached the midway point, and after Whitby were carved open far too easily by Hyde, Rawsthorn made no mistake by sliding the ball beyond Bland for 2-0.

Matthew Tymon pulled it back to 2-1 in the first half for the Seasiders. Photo by Owen Cox

Whitby looked set to get on the scoresheet seconds later via a quick counter-attack, but after being picked out by Tymon, Harrison failed to convert by putting a low effort wide.

It was an all-action first-half with Liddle's side dragging themselves back into the game which lead to a period of prolonged pressure. After Shane Bland lofted the ball forwards from a free-kick inside the Hyde half, Harley Dawson played the ball back across the face of goal for Tymon to bundle over the line.

But despite being the side in the ascendancy, Whitby shot themselves in the foot once more right on the stroke of half-time; Mokoli picking the ball up in a wide position and making a darting run towards a seemingly slow Town defence before finding the net with an outside-of-the-boot finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders could have reduced the deficit once more when Chimalilo charged forwards but could only strike a tame effort into the hands of Yusuf Mersin.

And circumstances were made worse after just 56 minutes when Hyde pushed ahead even further when Redshaw fired home a penalty following a trip on Rawsthorn.

With 57 minutes player, Redshaw tried an audacious shot from close to the half-way line which was just off target with Bland retreating.

Whitby then added a second just after the hour mark through the always lively Chimalilo, who was able to bring the ball infield and tidily pick out the bottom corner of Mersin's goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers refused to lie down, however, with Redshaw somewhat fortuitously finding the net via a deflected effort from close range as the game was once again taken away from Town.

Had it not been for some last-ditch defending, the scoreline could have been even worse for the Seasiders. They had Alex Nelson and Adam Gell to thank for their respective last-ditch blocks and goal-line clearances.