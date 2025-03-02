Whitby Town snap up experienced defender Nathan McGinley Photos by Brian Murfield

Experienced defender Nathan McGinley has signed for Whitby Town on a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season.​

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old arrived at the Towbar Express Stadium after departing Spennymoor earlier this week, and made his debut in the 3-1 home loss against Worksop on Saturday.

After progressing through the youth ranks at Middlesbrough, McGinley signed his first professional contract at the Riverside Stadium in July 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after making his Middlesbrough debut, McGinley joined Forest Green on loan until January 2019, and in that month McGinley signed permanently for the South West club after proving himself a key part of the team during his initial loan.

Nathan McGinley in action during his debut on Saturday.

In June 2020, Motherwell announced the signing of McGinley on a two-year deal after his contract with Forest Green had expired. McGinley extended his contract with Motherwell until the summer of 2024 but departed in January 2024.

In September 2023 McGinley joined Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle on loan until January before he moved back to England signing for Spennymoor Town in July last year.

On McGinley's arrival manager Gary Liddle said: "I'm pleased to be able to bring someone of Nathan's quality into the squad at this stage of the season.

"He's played at high levels of the game in this country and in Scotland so offers great experience at a time when it's needed."​