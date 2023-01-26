Whitby teenager Jos Storr signs for Whitby Town

Storr has been a scoring sensation in local leagues this season, netting 28 goals in just 14 matches for Whitby Fisherman's Society, who are challenging for promotion from the North Riding Football League first division, writes Liam Ryder.

The young attacking midfielder also played a key role in Stockton Town's under-18s' side, featuring in the FA Youth Cup runs of the last two seasons.

On joining his hometown club, and after making his debut at Bishop Auckland on Tuesday night, Storr told The Whitby Gazette: “At first it was hard adapting to the intensity of the men’s game but I thought I got used to it pretty quickly.

Jos Storr scores for Whitby Fishermen's Society earlier this season

“I felt that I’ve grown and started to play better.”

Whitby Town boss Nathan Haslam said: "He's very raw, he's only 17 but he's a nice lad.

"He's been training with us and I liked what I saw. He's a local boy, we're going to introduce him to the fold and take a longer look at him and get him into men's football.

"He's got a lot of talent, and it's up to [Jonathan] Franksy, [Matthew] Batesy and myself to help him develop and take the next step in his footballing career."

Whitby Town have thanked Stockton Town and Whitby Fisherman's Society for their assistance in the deal.

Storr could be in line to make his competitive debut for the Seasiders in their relegation six-pointer at the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground against Nantwich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Looking ahead to that vital clash against the Dabbers, Haslam added: “It’s likely to be a 50/50 game and a case of whoever deals with the conditions the best.

“We’ve got to turn up on Saturday after having two weeks to reflect on our last league match which was a poor performance against Guiseley.

“We’ll need to be much better against Nantwich than we were in that last game.”