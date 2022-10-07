Whitby Town snap up teenager Jamie Bramwell on loan from Grimsby Town
Whitby Town have announced the signing of Jamie Bramwell on loan from League Two side Grimsby Town.
Versatile Bramwell, who is comfortable as a centre-half and central midfielder, joins on a month-long loan from The Mariners, writes Liam Ryder.
The 6ft 3in 18 year old signed his first professional contract at Blundell Park earlier this year, making his professional debut in Grimsby’s 4-4 National League draw with Eastleigh in April.
Bramwell will join up with the squad for tomorrow’s trip to Guiseley in the FA Trophy.