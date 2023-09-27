From left, Connor Simpson, Aaron Haswell, Alfie Doherty, Jacob Gratton and Coleby Shepherd celebrates Grattan's first penalty. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD.

Versatile midfielder Aaron Haswell gave the Blues the lead inside the first 15 minutes, but they were pegged back before the break by Kevin Burgess, writes Liam Ryder.

Sparkled into life in the second half, Whitby quickly re-took the lead through Jacob Gratton, who converted the first of two penalties on Tuesday night.

Substitute Bradley Fewster then put the outcome beyond doubt with a third, before Gratton then added even more gloss to the scoreline with a second conversion from 12 yards.

Coleby Shepherd charges forward for Whitby Town.

Nathan Thomas would pull one back in second half stoppage time, but that wasn't to put a dampener on what was a terrific night's work from Nathan Haslam's side.

The Blues could hardly have got off to a better start, taking the lead with 12 minutes played.

After Junior Mondal had struck the post, Jacob Gratton was also denied by a defensive block, before Aaron Haswell was on hand to fire home at the third attempt via the crossbar.

Harrison Beeden smashed an effort over the bar following Nathan Harker's spill - the visiting keeper would be substituted afterwards following a collision with the post.

Jerome Greaves is flattened for Whitby's second penalty, which Jacob Grattan converted to make it 4-1

However, Whitby were pegged back when a corner was met by Camron Gbadebo, who got a header on target which was blocked by Coleby Shepherd, before ex-Blues defender Kevin Burgess bundled the ball over the line.

With United now starting to look more in the game, a string of corners for the away side caused some indecision in the Town backline with Gdabedo threatening to score a Marske second with a powerful strike which was blocked.

A warning shot from Whitby arrived shortly after, when Gratton curled an effort narrowly wide from distance, before Daniel Rowe was denied by a strong reaction save from substitute 'keeper Jaan Jaqub.

Whitby came out of the blocks flying in the second half as they looked to restore their lead, and they were given the chance to do just that in the 51st minute after Mondal was felled by Jaqub inside the area. Gratton stepped up to fire home from the penalty spot.

Town nearly got a third through Bradley Fewster.

The striker latched onto Beeden's ball forwards but with only Jaqub to beat, he drilled wide of the mark.

The home side continued to look the more likely to add to the goals for the evening as the half progressed.

Lewis Hawkins rattled the crossbar with a speculative effort, before the lively Haswell put an effort wide on his weaker right foot.

Marske, in contrast, offered almost nothing in the second half, but they were almost gifted an equaliser when Whitby squandered possession.

Fortunately, the usually lethal Adam Boyes hit his effort straight at Shane Bland.

And, ten minutes later, the Seasiders looked to have wrapped things up.

Gbadebo mis-judged Hawkins' ball over the top and sub Fewster was there to calmly chip the ball over the on-rushing Jaqub.

Gratton then added a fourth shortly after with his second penalty-kick, following a foul on Jerome Greaves as Whitby showed no sympathy for their struggling neighbours.