Whitby Town sub Harry Green had a late penalty shout turned down in the 1-0 loss on the road at Stafford Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

In a low-key encounter at Marston Road, Anderson's header early in the match separated the two sides on an afternoon of few chances, writes Liam Ryder.

The wide man found space inside the area to head home the winner with nine minutes gone and Nathan Haslam's men were unable to muster a response with very few openings created.

Anderson managed to peel away from the Whitby defence to get onto the end of Jack Baxter's in-swinging free-kick, and then heading beyond Whitby's stopper Shane Bland.

Anderson beat the offside trap minutes later, but Bland was alert to race off his line and deny the Rangers' man by making himself big.

Joe Willis could have extended the home side's lead with ten minutes to play in the first half. His volley was never troubling Bland however.

The second half brought little action of note, perhaps in part because of Stafford's game management.

Neither Town nor their West Midlands opponents were able to carve out many meaningful opportunities, despite the efforts of Derek Ubah who was twice denied by Bland.

Blues keeper Shane Bland made several fine saves in the loss at Stafford.

Substitute Harry Green probed for gaps in the Stafford backline, but there were no real chances for Haslam's men, who were tested occasionally at the other end.

Green replaced Priestley Griffiths on the 70-minute mark and his persistence from the bench came close to bringing an equaliser.

The former Middlesbrough man broke into the area, but after going down it was adjudged that he had made the most of a challenge and the decision was awarded to the home side with Green cautioned.

Town had another penalty shout in stoppage time when Jamie Bramwell went to ground under a challenge from behind.

Again, the referee was unmoved as Whitby returned home empty-handed and frustrated as another 90 minutes passed without a goal for the Seasiders.

