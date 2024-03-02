Whitby Town manager Nathan Haslam.

Howe slotted home on 10 minutes to open the scoring, before doubling his tally 25 minutes later to earn the points for Gainsborough, who could have scored more against a below-par Town side, writes Liam Ryder.

The hosts almost snatched the lead when Lewis Butroid's low delivery bounced around inside the area before being deflected behind for a corner.

But as the clock struck 10, Howe struck, latching on to a through ball which split the Whitby defence and placing the ball home past Shane Bland.

Coleby Shepherd went off injured for Whitby in their 2-0 loss at Gainsborough.

It was a goal which, in truth, Russ Wilcox's men deserved on the back of their bright start, but it owed much to poor defending from the away side, which allowed the Gainsborough man to run in on goal and finish off the move.

Howe tested the Town defence again as the Holy Blues continued to carry the biggest threat. He was denied by a fantastic last-ditch block from Daniel Rowe, while the home side also had a goal chalked off for offside after Whitby were exposed down Gainsborough's right wing.

And with 35 minutes on the clock, Gainsborough scored the goal that would ultimately secure them the points. Left-back Shepherd was beaten by trickery from Butroid and he played the ball across the box for Howe to take a touch before scoring his second of the afternoon.

Blues' boss Nathan Haslam lost a key member of his squad, Coleby Shepherd, in the first half as Whitby's woes worsened on a day to forget in Lincolnshire.

And before the break Town suffered an injury blow as Shepherd - recently back from a setback - was withdrawn on the stroke of half time, with Aaron Haswell sent on to replace him.

In a tighter second half, it was Bland who had to make the most vital of saves.

He was forced to palm away a low strike from Fraser Preston before Haswell made a heroic block, however Town had previously shown a greater threat than they did in the entirety of the first half. Only a superbly-timed block from Dylan Cogill stopped Aaron Braithwaite from pulling a goal back.