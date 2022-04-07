Jacob Hazel could return to the Whitby Town line-up for the trip to Radcliffe this weekend

Striker Hazel had to withdraw from the match day squad for the game with Basford United last weekend after suffering an ankle injury in the previous fixture at Stalybridge Celtic, writes Liam Ryder.

But manager Haslam says that he could be involved at the Neuven Stadium this weekend as he seeks a response from his charges after two games without victory.

“I imagine Jacob will be back. He got an ankle knock against Stalybridge which swelled up a bit,” he said.

“He was still sore (against Basford).He’s played every game this season and we didn’t want to risk him for the rest of the season. Did we miss him? Probably we did but we had enough possession to win the game but it’s one of those.

“He’ll be back for the next game and hopefully we can go to Radcliffe and get a win.”

After a goalless draw at the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground to begin the final month of the season, Haslam says his side must get things tactically right in they’re to return from the North West with three points.

“We’ve got four games left and we need to focus on ourselves,” he said. “If we’re being honest, we probably need to get four wins for us to get into those play-offs.

“It’s one game at a time. The plane’s probably flown but teams are dropping points.

“Warrington lost on Saturday, Scarborough lost on Saturday. It’s what happens in this league so we just need to look after ourselves.

“If we can put a performance in this week, hopefully finish the day with three points on the board, then you can get in amongst it all of a sudden if teams have had some bad results.