Whitby Town v Scarborough Athletic tickets now on sale

Will Thornton (Boro) and Bradley Fewster (Whitby) in action in the Yorkshire Coast derby

Jonathan Greening’s team head to the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground for a 7.45pm kick-off on Tuesday, October 12, and tickets for the game went on sale on Monday.

Ticket prices are £11 for adults, £7 for concessions and £3 for under-18s, with under-16s going free with a paying adult.

Tickets can be purchased via whitbytownfc.com up until the day of the match, however due to the Category A status of the fixture, no tickets will be sold on the day.

Whitby fans will need to enter the ground via the turnstiles on the main stand side of the ground.

It has been over two years since since the two sides last met at the Turnbull Ground, with Whitby running out 2-0 winners on that occasion in September 2019 thanks to second half goals from Bradley Fewster and current Seadog, Kieran Weledji.