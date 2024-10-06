Lewis Hawkins

Pitching In NPL Division 1 East Newton Aycliffe produced an Isuzu FA Trophy upset as they stunned Whitby Town at the Towbar Express Stadium on Saturday.

In the process, Aycliffe, only in their second season in the NPL system, reached the first round proper of the FA Trophy at Town's expense, writes Liam Ryder.

Liam Jarvie, who looked an attacking threat throughout the match, scored the winner, turning in from close range on the rebound following an initial save from Shane Bland six minutes from time.

The home side survived plenty more nervous moments during this Third Qualifying Round tie, with Bland superb throughout, particularly when making two similar saves to deny both Jake Petitjean and Cole Kiernan in the first half.

Liam Jarvie celebrates the late winner for Newton Aycliffe at Whitby Town.

At times, Whitby were almost the architects of their own downfall, particular when they were caught in possession at the back in the opening exchanges, only for Gary Liddle to come to the rescue with a defensive block.

The best it really got for the Seasiders in the first half was in the fifth minute when Joe Gibson made a darting run forward from midfield before rolling an effort narrowly wide. Gibson would later be replaced on the half-hour mark by Alfie Doherty in a move manager Nathan Haslam described as a "tactical change."

The second half started in similar fashion to the first with the Newtonians on top at the Towbar Express Stadium.

Their intentions were made clear once more as Kieran Jackson fired onto the roof of the netting with an effort that was struck into the ground, with Whitby really retracted to half-chances at best; the closest they came perhaps being in the 58th minute when Frankie Whelan, returning from injury, headed wide from a Nathan Thomas corner.

Lewis Hawkins in action for the home side.

Ex-Blue Kiernan, who made a handful of appearances towards the back end of the 2021/22 campaign, looked to have given his current side the lead on the hour as his fierce effort struck Bland's right-hand post.

Somehow the ball didn't find the net, despite striking the inside of the woodwork and then rolling across the goal-line.

Substitute Wayne Whitfield found himself with a couple of presentable opportunities, firstly striking over the crossbar, before hitting an effort wide following more sloppy Seasiders' defending.

A Town victory would have been extremely harsh on Newton Aycliffe given what they had contributed to the game, but Whitby nearly did nick it in the 77th minute following a brilliant low delivery from Aaron Haswell.

Shane Bland gets away with this one at home to Newton Aycliffe in the FA Trophy.

The ex-Ossett United man's cross initially just evaded the toe of Stephen Walker but the ball fell for the striker again. With his back to goal, Walker went for a back-heeled effort which was hit straight into the arms of Aycliffe shot-stopper James Pollard.

There were sudden unexpected signs of life in the Town side, brought on by subs, as Campbell Darcy then allowed Walker to get a shot in on goal three minutes later. Again, the forward was denied by Pollard.

Despite these two big opportunities, Newton Aycliffe did take a deserved lead in minute 84. Bland did well to prevent Jarvie initially, but with no defensive held, Aycliffe's number 10 was able to put the rebound home before celebrating wildly with the strong travelling contingent of supporters.

Whitby return to action with a trip to Morpeth on Saturday.