Whitby Town's miserable run continues with 2-0 Bank Holiday Monday home defeat against Hebburn
After a slow start to proceedings at the Towbar Express Stadium, with Whitby struggling to create any chances of note in front of goal, Gary Martin's simple strike broke the deadlock for the visitors, who came into the game on the back of their first win of the season at home to Cleethorpes Town two days earlier.
Martin tapped home a second shortly after the 80-minute mark as Town missed out on the opportunity to return to winning ways, with Donald Chimalilo also missing a penalty late on.
Following a 5-2 loss against Hyde United 48 hours earlier, manager Gary Liddle elected for a fresh starting XI as Frankie Whelan and Nathan McGinley were handed starts in defence.
The visitors created the opening opportunities in front go goal as former Morpeth Town man Jack Foalle drove a fierce first-time effort from a tight angle over the crossbar before Liam Murray directed an attempt from closer range into the hands of Shane Bland.
Whitby were fortunate not to fall behind shortly after as Oliver Martin latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the area but the attacker, a scorer in Hebburn's FA Vase win at Wembley Stadium in 2021, saw his effort blocked.
With just short of 700 fans in attendance for this Bank Holiday clash, Jack Donaghy produced an important block to prevent Matthew Tymon from opening the scoring as the in-form striker's low effort along the ground was well defended by the centre-back.
Foalle, who joined the Hornets this summer, went close to scoring as the right winger's header following Oliver Martin's cross was glanced over the bar.
In the 32nd minute, Whitby fell behind as Gary Martin covered for Hebburn, as following Tymon's loose ball back towards Bland, McGinley failed to intercept allowing Matin to bare down on goal and find the bottom corner.
Foalle, who appeared to be a real thorn in Whitby's side, saw his chipped attempt directed over the bar before Harley Dawson was denied by Daniel Cameron at the opposite end with an acrobatic diving save.
Right on the stroke of half-time, Chimalilo did well to pick out Michael Woods inside the area, but the latter was well denied by Cameron who saved well on the ground.
Whitby were delivered a further blow in the 83rd minute as Gary Martin extended Hebburn's advantage as the experienced forward latched onto Foalle's square pass inside the box before casually tapping the ball into the empty net.
The Seasiders, who struggled to find any sort of rhythm throughout the match, were given the opportunity to get themselves on the scoresheet late on when Adam Gell was upended inside the area, but Chimalilo's spot-kick was a shocker as he bobbled the ball off target.