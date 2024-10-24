Whitby Town line up before their 0-0 draw with Leek Town in their pink kit. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Whitby Town demonstrated support for Breast Cancer Now's 'Wear It Pink' campaign during the weekend's fixture against Leek Town.

The Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division fixture allowed the Seasiders to display a collective commitment to supporting the cause by donning a one-off all-pink strip which is being auctioned off to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.

Following the match on Saturday, two shirts were sold in Turnbull's Bar for a combined figure of £650.

All remaining shirts will be available to bid on online in the coming days.

Whitby Town’s pink kit was a big hit for Breast Cancer Now charity​. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Breast Cancer Now aim to change the lives of people affected by breast cancer by combining the power of research and support.

Over 600,000 people are living with or beyond the disease, and the charity aim to find a cure by 2050, but this is only possible with continued support and Whitby Town look set to provide the cause with a great total once all fundraising efforts have been completed.

On the day, Whitby Town manager Gary Liddle said: "It was a great day for the football club.

"We were raising awareness for cancer and ultimately it brought more people through the door.

"We wanted to get the win for the occasion but it didn't quite work out.

"It was great to see so many fans at the game and hopefully we can see them back in the future."

Despite a frustrating goalless draw at home to rivals Leek, Liddle was keen to stay positive.

He added: “It was a tough game, I can’t question the lads’ work-rate and endeavour. It is a good result, a clean sheet but we had some good chances at the other end especially in the second half but we’ll take the positives out of it and go again.

"We were a yard off it the first half, we changed things at half-time and I can’t fault them for the second-half as we really took the game to them.”

Whitby were not helped by a first-half injury to striker Jake Charles, which forced him off after only 21 minutes.

Liddle said: “It looked a sore one for him, he has gone to hospital. We hope it was just a roll of the ankle and he will have a scan but I don’t envisage having him being back any time soon.”