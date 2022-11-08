Whitby Town's revival halted by defeat on the road at Warrington Rylands

Harry Green went close to levelling twice for Whitby Town on the road at Warrington Rylands

The Seasiders trailed inside five minutes of their league encounter following Jordan Mustoe's excellent header, before Callum Dolan's harsh penalty in the early stages of the second half left the Seasiders with a mountain to climb, writes Liam Ryder.

Whitby headed into the contest after beating Bamber Bridge 3-0 at home, while the hosts were on a poor run of form heading into the encounter.

Nathan Haslam made four changes to the side which claimed the three points against Bridge as Harvey Tomlinson, Aaron Cunningham, Harry Green, and Malik Dijksteel were handed starts.

Town should have taken the lead after three minutes as Tomlinson's effort from close range was shanked wide of the post.

In the fifth minute, Rylands opened the scoring. After a cross from the right-wing was played to the back post, Mustoe rose highest to guide his header into the far left-hand corner of the Whitby goal.

Dolan almost doubled the advantage, but he was unable to find the net when he flashed the ball across the face of goal.

Dean Furman had an opportunity to extend Rylands' advantage, but after finding space to shoot into, Cunningham was well positioned to block his effort behind for a corner.

Town went in search of a response as Green went narrowly close to levelling the contest as he advanced forward before his powerful shot from the edge of the area curled wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second-half, Town made a double substitution as Priestley Griffiths and Aaron Haswell were deployed form the bench and the latter found space inside the area but his strike was palmed behind for a corner by Joel Torrance, showing signs of intent from Haslam's side.

Green went close to levelling the match as the 21-year-old attacker's effort from distance curled narrowly wide of the target.

However, in the 56th minute, Whitby were two behind as Dolan won a penalty before converting the spot-kick himself.

Shane Bland denied Kyle Hayde from extending the hosts' advantage, tipping the right-back's effort over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad