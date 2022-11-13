Priestley Griffiths in action for Whitby Town during their home defeat at the hands of Lancaster City PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The midfielder's strike came in the third minute of added time - the number signalled by the referee Michael Burrows - and was a disappointing finish an to afternoon which could have turned into one that pulled Whitby further away from the league's bottom four, writes Liam Ryder.

The only change made by Nathan Haslam from the side that defeated Warrington Town 2-1 in midweek was the introduction of Harry Green in place of Jake Hackett who missed out with a groin injury.

And Whitby wasted little time in giving the healthy home support something to shout about as Haswell pressed high and won the ball off the sleeping defender to calmly slot the ball home from inside the area with just two minutes played.

Blues defender Harrison Beeden holds off a City rival

Seventeen minutes later, Lancaster's first real venture forward resulted in the equaliser as the away side won a controversial penalty through David Norris and Samuel Bailey converted from twelve yards.

Green flashed a ball across the face of goal with six minutes of the first half to play as Whitby looked to try and get themselves on top.

At the beginning of the second half, Priestley Griffiths lined an effort up from range but his effort was tame with Samuel Waller able to gather the ball comfortably.

In the 58th minute, a good Lancaster move culminated in Norris heading a close-range effort narrowly off target after he had got onto the end of a right-wing cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster City score their late winner at Whitby

There was another lack of prolificacy from Lancaster eight minutes later but somehow the ball was headed over the bar with a number of players in the vicinity of Shane Bland's goal.

With 69 minutes played, Green got onto the end of substitute Jacob Day's knock down, but he could only fire into the hands of Waller when under pressure from two defenders.

Lancaster's first shot on target from open play - a low Norris effort which was brilliantly saved by Bland - arrived in the 73rd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Somewhat out of keeping with how the match panned at out as a whole, either side could have clinched the three points in the closing stages but Bradley Fewster was unable to make the most of the opportunity gifted to him when Lancaster failed to clear their lines, before the Dolly Blues snatched the victory in the dying stages.

Town conceded a corner and Whitham forced the ball home as the Seasiders slipped back into the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division's relegation zone.

Whitby Town: Shane Bland, Soni Fergus, Coleby Shepherd, Jamie Bramwell, Daniel Rowe (C), Harrison Beeden, Lewis Hawkins, Priestley Griffiths (Jacob Day 58), Bradley Fewster, Aaron Haswell, Harry Green (Harvey Tomlinson 85)