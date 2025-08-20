Whitby Town's unbeaten start to NPL Premier season halted by 3-1 loss at FC United of Manchester

Whitby Town are, back, from left, James Harrison, Jake Charles, Nick Cranston, Shane Bland, Joel Neale, Nathan McGinley, Matty Tymon, Alex Nelson. Middle, from left, Mark Bell, Harley Dawson, Connor Smith, Ronnie McGrath, Aaron Haswell, Jarrett Rivers, Adam Gell, Callum Wilson, Sam Collins, Frankie Whelan, Ben Slater, Matty Ayton. Front, from left, Layton Watts, Lewis Hawkins, Jason Kennedy, Gary Liddle, Neil Ince, Michael Woods and Donald Chimalilo

Whitby Town suffered their first defeat of the 2025/26 season with a 3-1 reverse at a well-drilled FC United of Manchester.

Both sides came into the clash at Broadhurst with unbeaten records to protect; FC United with two wins from two to start the campaign, while the Seasiders entered the match with seven points from their opening three matches.

But it was the hosts who made their rest weekend count as they put Town to the sword with a strong display that proved too much for Gary Liddle's side to cope with.

It was the home side on top in the opening exchanges, albeit without threatening Shane Bland's goal. That was until Jay Fitzmartin found the bottom corner with a close-range effort which perhaps caught the Town shot-stopper out at his near post in the 11th minute.

Donald Chimalilo levelled with a superb goal at FC United of Manchester. Photo by Owen Cox

Matthew Grivosti then found the side netting three minutes later as the Red Rebels continued their promising start.

But, in the 18th minute, Liddle's men drew themselves level through a moment of magic from Donald Chimalilo. Fresh from netting his first Town goal in the 4-0 win against Warrington Town in the previous outing, the Zambian brought the ball under control on his right foot before switching onto his left. The ball then returned to his right boot before he curled a sublime effort into the far corner, beyond the reach of Dan Atherton.

On the back of their equaliser, Town grew into the contest; their next chance coming from Layton Watts who struck a free-kick over the crossbar. At the other end, Charlie Ennis looked set to put the home side back in front, however his poked attempt skidded narrowly wide of the mark.

The game came to life towards the end of the first half with Watts being denied by Atherton following a Michael Woods knock-down, while Chimalilo and Adam Le Fondre found the hands of opposing goalkeepers at their respective attacking ends.

Matthew Tymon battles it out with a FC United player. Photo by Owen Cox

Much like the first half, it took Whitby some time to click in the second 45 minutes, however they did muster the first opportunity of note when Lewis Hawkins sliced an attempt over the bar from distance.

FC United's always-dangerous Michael Donohue struck off target with a left-footed effort in the 58th minute before Whitby squandered a fantastic chance to take the lead.

In a rare foray forwards, Matthew Tymon slipped the ball through to substitute Ronnie McGrath.

With the goal at his mercy, McGrath opted to round Atherton rather than taking a shot, before his low attempt was defended and cleared.

And, two minutes later, that miss would come back to haunt Town as Le Fondre fired the hosts back into the lead with a neat shot on the turn which found Bland's bottom right-hand corner.

It was pretty much all FC United from this point; the only potential game-changer for Whitby being a penalty appeal that was turned down despite Tymon's movement being restricted when attacking a corner.

And things were made worse for the Seasiders when another ex-Premier League man added a third goal for the Red Rebels.

Andre Wisdom, formerly of Liverpool, latched onto the end of a ball over the top to slip the ball under Bland.