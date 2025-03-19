Whitby women exhibition nominated for heritage award and extended until summer
Our Lasses: Inspirational Women of Whitby, at Whitby Museum, will remain June 15 and and has been shortlisted for a Museums and Heritage award in the budget less than £80,000 category,
It recognises women that helped shape the town including England footballer Beth Mead from St Hild, who became a national hero as she fired in six goals during Euro 2022 to help England to lift the championship on home soil.
Museum manager Hazel Wright said: “We are delighted and honoured to be shortlisted for this prestigious award.
"This exhibition celebrates the achievements of women from our wonderful town.
"It was a project that was very close to my heart and those of our exhibition team. We hope that the achievements of women past and present can inspire the future generation to achieve their dreams.
"Thanks go to the staff and volunteers who worked so hard and were so passionate about the exhibition.”
This year’s shortlist, which includes entrants from all over the United Kingdom as well as museums and other cultural organisations in 14 other countries ranging from Norway to Egypt and Australia, were chosen by an independent panel of nine judges.
Anna Preedy, director of Museums and Heritage Awards said: “This year’s shortlist truly reflects the breadth and depth of the cultural sector and its determination to deliver first-class visitor experiences for all.
"We have organisations of all shapes and sizes represented from all corners of the globe and I am particularly thrilled that our new Visitor Accessibility Award has been so well received.
"It reflects the growing momentum to break down barriers and make cultural experiences accessible to everyone.
"It’s heartening to see so much excellent, inclusive work being celebrated. Bravo to everyone driving change and creating welcoming spaces for all.”
A ceremony to reveal the winners will take place on the evening of Thursday, May 15 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.
Mead, scored 77 goals in 78 games for former club Sunderland, before joining Arsenal in the Women's Super League.
