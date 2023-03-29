Beth Mead of England is awarded with the Top Goalscorer and Player of the Tournament awards at Euro 22. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Whitby-born Mead, who claimed the Golden Boot and player of the tournament award when the Lionesses won the European Championships last summer, has been sidelined by an ACL injury sustained in November while playing for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League.

Wiegman has named a 25-player squad for next month’s friendlies against Brazil and Australia, the last camp before England begin their final preparations ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand which starts on July 20.

Regarding absent Arsenal forward Mead, she said: “I had a conversation with her, she’s doing well, she’s in her rehab, she’s doing good, but the World Cup is actually too early.

Whitby's Beth Mead needs a 'miracle' to make Lionesses World Cup squad. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“So what we said is she’s not in our plans now, just really take the time to get back well.

“If a miracle happens and she goes so fast, then we will reconsider it – but at this moment I don’t expect that.”

There is still no place in the England squad for Barnsley-born Bethany England, despite scoring six goals since joining Tottenham from Chelsea in January.

The versatile Rachel Daly, from Harrogate, scorer of 13 Women’s Super League goals for Villa this term, is listed among the Lionesses forwards, and Wiegman said: “For this camp she’s selected for forward, we want to give that another try for now.

“I chose to put less centre-forwards in. I do see Bethany England as centre-forward, but the competition in that position is so high.”

Sheffield’s Millie Bright is included despite missing Chelsea’s last game through injury, but team-mate Fran Kirby remains absent with a knee issue.

Wiegman said of Bright that she was hopeful “she can progress this week and come in”, and on Fran Kirby’s fitness, she said: “Of course I’m concerned because now she’s been out for a while and it doesn’t look that she’ll be back in a really short time.