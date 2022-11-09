Beth Mead of England is awarded with the Top Goalscorer and Player of the Tournament awards after the final whistle of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Hinderwell hot-shot Mead was the star performer as the Lionesses won the Euros during the summer, winning the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament award.

Mead netted 11 goals for Arsenal in the Women's Super League last season, and she took that form into the European Championships with England, where she was named player of the tournament after helping the Lionesses to win their first ever major trophy - and the first major title for the men's or women's team since 1966.

She scored six goals, and was joint top scorer with Germany's Popp, but enough to award her the Golden Boot due to her four assists.

Beth Mead of England is challenged by Naomi Girma of United States. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old was also runner-up in the 2022 Ballon d'Or, and has also made an excellent start to this season, with Arsenal currently top of the WSL, and she put in a star display as the Gunners hammered Champions League holders Lyon 5-1 last month.

"I don't think I've quite processed it yet. It's a huge honour for me," Mead told BBC Sport.

"I've just been enjoying my football this season and for me, these are nice trophies to get hold of, but again, I continue to keep saying it and it's becoming a cliche now, but I wouldn't have got these without my team-mates throughout the season at Arsenal, throughout the season for the international team."