Whitby's England Lionesses star Beth Mead favourite to win BBC Sports Personality of Year

And Bet Victor’s latest odds suggest she is the 1/40 favourite to win the prestigious prize, ahead of England Test cricket captain Ben Stokes and snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Mead, 27, whose family live in Hinderwell, won the golden boot and player of the tournament as the England Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the Euro 2022 tournament, at Wembley Stadium, on July 31, in front of a crowd of 87,000.

She scored six tournament goals, edging out Germany's Alexandra Popp - who was also on six goals but got injured in the final warm-up - for her three assists.

Whitby's Beth Mead of England Lionesses is awarded with the Top Goalscorer and Player of the Tournament awards at the Euros - now she is on the shortlist for Sports Personality of the Year. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Mead is currently recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in her club side Arsenal's match against Manchester United recently.