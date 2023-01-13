Whitby's Lionesses hot-shot Beth Mead nominated for The Best FIFA award
Whitby’s Beth Mead has been nominated for a top FIFA award.
England and Arsenal ace Mead, along with Lionesses captain Leah Williamson and midfielder Keira Walsh have all been named on the initial list of 14 for The Best FIFA Women’s Player award.
Hinderwell hot-shot Mead had a superb 2022, capped by being named as BBC Sports Personality of the Year.
As well as three Lionesses who won last summer’s Euros, Spain and Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who won the award last year, has been shortlisted again, as has Chelsea’s Australia star Sam Kerr.
England coach Sarina Wiegman is on the women's coach list, while Lionesses number one Mary Earps is nominated for the best women's goalkeeper prize.
Alessia Russo's brilliant back-heeled finish in England's Euros semi-final win over Sweden at Bramall Lane is on the shortlist for the FIFA Puskas Award for the year's best goal.
Voting closes on February 3, with the three finalists in each category to be announced later that month.