Will Thiornton signs new Boro deal for 2023-24 season
Will Thornton has signed an initial one-year improved deal with the Seadogs.
A statement on the Boro website said: “The tall centre-half, who alongside Bailey Gooda in the 2021/22 season saw the Seadogs gain promotion to the National League North.
“Since signing in September 2020, Thornton has become a key member of the squad. Will is hoping to solidify the backline next season.”
Thornton joins Gooda, Ashley Jackson, Michael Coulson, Luca Colville and Dom Tear in signing on for the 2023-24 season with Boro.