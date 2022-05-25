The exciting attack-minded player arrives at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground after a signing an initial one-year contract to become Lee Bullock and Nathan Haslam's first acquisition this summer, writes Liam Ryder.
The former York City and Harrogate Town youth player is capable of playing in a variety of attacking positions, offering versatility in the side to the Town managers.
Speaking after the move, Haswell said: "I'm delighted to get the move over the line. I want to test myself in a higher division and see what I can do.
"Last season at Ossett I mostly played in behind the striker in the ten role which I think is my best position. I've also played out wide and in central-midfield as well so I can play in quite a few positions.
"I know Soni Fergus and he said it's a cracking club on and off the field, everyone connected with the club. I can't wait to get going.
"I'm here to create goals, score goals and hopefully get the team to where it wants to be."