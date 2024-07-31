Winger Cameron Wilson re-signs for Scarborough Athletic
Scarborough Athletic have confirmed the signing of trialist, and familiar face, Cameron Wilson.
The young winger, who is no stranger to the club after spending two periods on loan with the Seadogs from his hometown club, Scunthorpe United.
Cam joined the club in March 2024 for a second spell, after establishing himself in the Scunthorpe side earlier in the season.
His previous spell was early in 2021-22, during Jono Greening's first season at the club, when Boro gained promotion via the play-offs to National League North.
Despite offers from further up the pyramid, Greening is delighted to add Cam to his squad for next season. Cam will wear number 20 for 2024-25.