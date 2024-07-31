Cameron Wilson, right, celebrate a goal with Dom Tear. PHOTO BY MORGAN EXLEY

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed the signing of trialist, and familiar face, Cameron Wilson.

The young winger, who is no stranger to the club after spending two periods on loan with the Seadogs from his hometown club, Scunthorpe United.

Cam joined the club in March 2024 for a second spell, after establishing himself in the Scunthorpe side earlier in the season.

His previous spell was early in 2021-22, during Jono Greening's first season at the club, when Boro gained promotion via the play-offs to National League North.