Winger Cameron Wilson returns to Scarborough Athletic in loan deal from Scunthorpe United

Winger Cameron Wilson has returned to Scarborough Athletic on loan from Scunthorpe United

A club statement said: “Scarborough Athletic are pleased to confirm the loan signing of Cameron Wilson from Scunthorpe United.

"The full-time player, 21, joins the Seadogs for a second loan spell until the end of the season.

"Cameron was previously with Boro in Jono Greening's inaugural season of 2021/22, which resulted in promotion via the play-offs, making 17 appearances.