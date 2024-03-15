Winger Cameron Wilson returns to Scarborough Athletic in loan deal from Scunthorpe United

Scarborough Athletic have re-signed winger Cameron Wilson on loan from Scunthorpe United.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 15th Mar 2024, 20:34 GMT
Winger Cameron Wilson has returned to Scarborough Athletic on loan from Scunthorpe UnitedWinger Cameron Wilson has returned to Scarborough Athletic on loan from Scunthorpe United
Winger Cameron Wilson has returned to Scarborough Athletic on loan from Scunthorpe United

A club statement said: “Scarborough Athletic are pleased to confirm the loan signing of Cameron Wilson from Scunthorpe United.

"The full-time player, 21, joins the Seadogs for a second loan spell until the end of the season.

"Cameron was previously with Boro in Jono Greening's inaugural season of 2021/22, which resulted in promotion via the play-offs, making 17 appearances.

"We would like to thank Scunthorpe United for their assistance in the loan at short notice.”

