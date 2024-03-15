Winger Cameron Wilson returns to Scarborough Athletic in loan deal from Scunthorpe United
Scarborough Athletic have re-signed winger Cameron Wilson on loan from Scunthorpe United.
A club statement said: “Scarborough Athletic are pleased to confirm the loan signing of Cameron Wilson from Scunthorpe United.
"The full-time player, 21, joins the Seadogs for a second loan spell until the end of the season.
"Cameron was previously with Boro in Jono Greening's inaugural season of 2021/22, which resulted in promotion via the play-offs, making 17 appearances.
"We would like to thank Scunthorpe United for their assistance in the loan at short notice.”