World Cup football festival fun for local girls

As the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup gets into full swing, Mark Barber Soccer Schools have launched a festival to celebrate the tournament.

The event will take place at Pindar Leisure Centre on Friday June 21 and is open to all girls aged five-12.

The festival will take place between 5.30-7pm and no experience is necessary as all are welcome to attend.

Entry costs £3 per person and girls need to wear appropriate sports clothing, suitable footwear for 3G, grass and indoor use, drinks bottle and any medication required.

Girls are also encouraged to wear shinpads and also bring a rainjacket on the day.

MBSS coach Olivia Hall, who is organising the festival, said: “The main aim for this event is to try and get more girls involved in the game.”

Contact Olivia on 07514437337 or via oliviajanehall@hotmail.co.uk for more information on how to sign up.