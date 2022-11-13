Bridlington Town forward Ali Aydemir in action during the win against North Shields PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Town created the better chances in the opening 45 minutes, the first of which came eight minutes in.

Jake Martindale met a cross from the left, flicked it up and played it to Ali Aydemir, but his effort was mis-hit and easily saved by Finlay Hodgson in the Shields goal, writes Ben Edwards.

Matty Dixon did well down the right flank to win a corner for the home side. It was taken by Aydemir, whose outswinging set piece was met by the head of Jack Bulless, though he could only place it wide of the left hand post.

Bridlington Town's Jake Martindale

Shields took the lead just five minutes into the second half, when a cross was met by striker Dan Wilson, who tapped the ball home at the back post from close range.

The hosts provided an instant response, however, as just a minute later Aydemir was set through down the right by Martindale after a good dummy from Matt Broadley. The tricky winger beat Hodgson with a brilliant low strike into the bottom left corner.

With half an hour to go, Broadley did well to flick a loose ball over the opposition defender, but he fired just over. This proved to be his final action of the game as he was replaced by Jack Yates.

Brid had a chance when Aydemir had the ball down the right and looked for Yates free in the middle. The winger would’ve had a tap-in but Hodgson got to the ball.

The following attack saw Shields get to the byline, they played a square ball, but Benn Lewis, who put in an excellent performance at right-back, did well to intercept the pass. The hosts tried to counter attack, but a ball through to sub Joe Norton was won by a defender.

Shortly after, Brid won a corner which was almost bundled home by James Williamson, but the ball was put behind for a second corner. Andy Norfolk again whipped it in to Aydemir who was unmarked at the front post, but it was glanced over.

The winner then came in the third of three additional minutes. Yates looked to bend a dangerous shot that was blocked for a corner.