Zac Hansen’s treble fires Ayton to derby win against Newitts Beckett Football League Division 1 rivals Snainton

A first-half hat-trick from Zac Hansen helped Ayton surge to a 6-1 home derby win against Snainton in the Newitts Beckett Football League on Saturday.

After a steady start the hosts took the lead through Eric Hall. Then on the half hour mark Hansen fired home to double Ayton’s advantage, writes Andy Stanton.

Hansen then grabbed a second, before completing a hat-trick, the pick of the goals a lob over the Snainton keeper from 30 yards.

Nicko Dunn in particular worked hard in a busy midfield battle and the second half would follow in similar fashion, the hosts dominating proceedings, Elliot Spurr adding a fifth for the hosts before Snainton scored a consolation, Ethan Pashby then finished things off for Ayton.

Heslerton's Sam Besau, hat-trick hero and Man of The Match in Saturdays emphatic victory over Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

Goal Sports pulled off a great fightback to earn their first win of the season, a 4-2 success against Kirkdale United at Pindar.

Nathan Surgenor’s goal gave the visitors a great start midway through the first half and 10 minutes into the second period United doubled their lead with Will Pepler finishing sweetly.

Just after the hour mark however, the tables began to turn as sub Brad Cawkwell fired a quick double to level proceedings.

Worse was to follow for the visitors as Jordan Peet fired the home side ahead and with less than 10 minutes remaining Cawkwell completed his hat-trick ensuring Goal Sports victory.

Heslerton powered to a 10-3 home win against Amotherby & Swinton Reserves. Photos by Cherie Allardice

In the Ryedale Hospital Cup, Division One outfit Amotherby & Swinton beat league newcomers Danby 6-1.

Macauley Lacey and George Pierson hit braces with Josh and Oliver Towse also scoring. Kyle Clacherty replied for the visitors.

In Division Two a recently rejuvenated Amotherby & Swinton Reserves lost 10-3 at Heslerton.

Morgan Kendrew gave The Blues a great start as he fired home, latching onto a Tom Stockdale cross, Sam Besau then headed home Kendrew’s corner for his first goal for the club.

Then a basic error in the home back line resulted in Alex Croall firing home from 12 yards.

Heslerton’s two goal cushion would very quickly be restored as Matty Bean set up Stockdale, and the latter then doubled his tally with a cool finish at the near post from another Kendrew corner.

Man of the match Besau then fired in another dangerous ball which led to an own goal. Sebastien Marras then found Besau with a delightful ball into the box for the young winger to score his second.

There was still time for Croall to find the net for a second time to make it 6-2 at the break.

The hosts began the second period as they had the first, Kendrew once more provider for Besau to complete his hat-trick.

Top assister Kendrew then teed up captain for the day Jamie Atkinson to make it eight.

Then, from a visiting attack, a Croall corner into the Heslerton box was adjudged to have been handled by Ethan Chan, allowing the Reserves captain to also grab a hat-trick.

Into the final ten minutes and Bean took full advantage of a tired back line drawing two fouls which resulted in spot-kick finishes for first Chan, and then Marras.

Bagby & Balk ace Reece Windle’s second treble of the season saw his side run out 4-1 winners against visiting West Pier.

Ed Burnside scored Bagby’s other goal, Paul Provins on target for Pier.

Goldsborough were 2-0 home winners against Fishburn Park Academy thanks to goals from Andy Martin and Ben Watson.

Slingsby drew 3-3 at home to bottom-of-the-table Sinnington.

Goalscorers for the hosts were Oliver Dade, Martin Crick and Anthony Taylor.