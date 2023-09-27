Scalby Under-15s take on West Pier Under-15s.

The hosts took the lead through Max Baldwin with an assist from Harvey Wright. Scalby headed into half-time 2-0 up after adding a second from Kobi Malone with a fine 20-yard strike.

Scalby started the second half strongly with Matthew Smith netting.

Zak Deighton then hit a brace for Scalby either side of a Pier consolation.

Heslerton Hawks Under-Sevens welcomed Osbaldwick, the away team coming out victorious in a very entertaining game.

Trent Simpson scooped the Hawks man of the match award.

Heslerton's newest team the Huskies U11s were overpowered at Sand Lane by a well-drilled Scarborough Athletic.

Credit must go to every Heslerton player who never stopped running and trying.

Heslerton U14s Heroes battled well despite their 4-1 loss at Division 1 outfit Rawcliffe in the York FA Cup.

A fantastic game where every player gave their all, early dominance from Rawcliffe saw them take a 3-0 lead at half-time.

After the break Keane Welburn’s brilliantly delivered free-kick found Ben Stroud who powerfully headed in their solitary goal.

Midfielder Anderson Hahn was the Heslerton player of the game.

Division Three Heslerton U16 Pirates lost out at home to Fulford City in the York FA Cup, the Division 1 outfit proving far too strong for their counterparts.

Heslerton stood firm for the first 30 minutes but then Fulford hit them with several strikes to send them through to the next round.

Will Mackley and Malachey Kendrew shared the man of the match accolades for Heslerton.

Scarborough Athletic Under-10 Reds took on Filey Holt in a keenly-contested game.

For Boro, keeper Jack distributed the ball well with Leon taking up good positions to play forward quickly.

George helped the attack going forward and with neat passing found his teammates.

Both Julian and Max provided width and showed bravery to stay on the ball.

Alfie with a few long-range efforts found his stride later in the game and defended well for his teammates.