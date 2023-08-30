Melanie Morton, left, and Ali Lockwood earned the trophies.

​The scratch competition was won by Lady Captain Ali Lockwood netting the title for the third time.

She started with an excellent first round score of 82, going out in 42 and coming back in 40, which included a birdie two on the 17th and six pars.

The second round proved more difficult with a score of 93, going out in 45 and coming back in 48 with four pars on her card.

From left, the winning team at South Cliff's Invitation Day were, Lady Captain Ali Lockwood , Denise Holmes, Naomi Edwards and Melanie Morton.

Runner-up Kate Owen came in with a first round score of 93, followed up by a second round of 100.

Finishing with a flourish, Kate chipped in for a birdie four on the final hole.

The same players competed for the Committee Cup, a 36 hole handicap competition.

Winner Melanie Morton claimed the trophy with a first round nett score of 71, going out in 48 and coming back in 52 including four pars.

The second round once again proved more challenging with Melanie scoring a nett 81 but finishing on a high with a par on the final hole. The runner-up was Ali Lockwood.

The ladies of South Cliff invited guests from other clubs to compete in their annual invitation day on August 25.

A 2 from 4 stableford format with all to score on the 12th hole.

With the course in excellent condition and the greens running true the scoring was excellent.

The winning team with 92 points was Lockwood, Morton, Naomi Edwards (Ganton) Denise Holmes (North Cliff).