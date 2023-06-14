Clare Thompson hits hole-in-one during South Cliff Golf Club stableford win

Clare Thompson hits hole-in-one during South Cliff Golf stableford win

She was also the winner of the competition with 44 points partnering Ali Lockwood.

The runners-up were Joy Harris and Sriwan Forrest with 41 points.

In May, Ali Lockwood won the Carrisbrooke Trophy with a gross 84, nett 70, beating Judy Locking by four shots

The winner of the Heselton Trophy was Sriwan Forrest with a gross 102, nett 75, runner-up was Patcharin Harris with a nett 80.