Flamborough Head Golf Club members hand £1,000 to Saint Catherine’s Hospice

Flamborough Head Golf Club has given a generous donation to Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Scarborough – having continued to support the hospice for well over a decade.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 14th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read
From left, Alan Waites (secretary), Joy Richards (ladies’ captain) and Stephen Thornton (gentlemen’s captain).
The club has been a long-time supporter in memory of past captain Glenn McHale, who passed away aged 42 and was a very well respected and active member of the club.

The club’s ‘Firm-am’ tournament, so named as it featured business teams and amateur golfers, ran for a number of years, but stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving £1,000 in the charity pot.

Members decided that they would like the money to go to Saint Catherine’s Hospice, while they regroup following Covid and look at the kind of golfing events that they would like to run in the future.

Alan Waites, club secretary, said: “Our members and committee chose Saint Catherine’s as they wanted the funds to go to a local charity.

"We’ve also had a couple of members who’ve received care from the hospice, so we wanted to give something back.”

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “It was a real pleasure to receive this donation and speak to the club members about why they chose to support Saint Catherine’s.

"Their ongoing support will have touched the lives of many of the patients and families – and it will continue to do so.

"Thank you so much on behalf of everyone at the hospice.”

