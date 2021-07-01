Golfers' chance to win £15,000 Suzuki Swift car at South Cliff Golf Club Classic
This weekend sees the playing of the 2021 South Cliff Golf Club Classic.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 7:35 am
Updated
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 7:38 am
Now in its 15th year the competition attracts entries from not only across the UK but from as far afield as Bahrain and the USA
This year’s South Cliff Golf Club competition has attracted an entry of over 100 golfers competing over two days to decide this year’s champion.
With the South Cliff course in excellent condition scoring is expected to be low, as an added bonus there is a £15k Suzuki Swift car, courtesy of GT Garages Scarborough, on offer for a hole in one on the short 14th hole on Sunday, as well as £1.5k of prizes for those at the top of the leaderboard come Sunday night.’