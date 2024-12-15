Kate Owen, Melanie Morton & Lindsey Lee win South Cliff Golf Club Duck Run
On Tuesday December 3, South Cliff Golf Club Ladies competed in their annual Duck Run.
The Texas scramble 15-hole winter competition was played in teams of three. With fine weather and the course in a great condition the scoring was very close.
The winners were Kate Owen, Melanie Morton and Lindsey Lee with a score of 61.8, runners-up were Ann Eley, Ann Wrigglesworth and Linda Sprintall.
Third place went to Lady Captain Judy Locking, Dorothy Day and Susan Negus, in fourth position were Anita Arnold-Forster, Patcharin Harris and Sriwan Forrest and fifth place went to Barbara West, Sharon Wallwin and Janeen Parker.