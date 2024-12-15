​Kate Owen, Melanie Morton & Lindsey Lee win South Cliff Golf Club Duck Run

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
South Cliff Golf Club Ladies competed in their annual Duck Run.placeholder image
On Tuesday December 3, South Cliff Golf Club Ladies competed in their annual Duck Run.

The Texas scramble 15-hole winter competition was played in teams of three. With fine weather and the course in a great condition the scoring was very close.

The winners were Kate Owen, Melanie Morton and Lindsey Lee with a score of 61.8, runners-up were Ann Eley, Ann Wrigglesworth and Linda Sprintall.

Third place went to Lady Captain Judy Locking, Dorothy Day and Susan Negus, in fourth position were Anita Arnold-Forster, Patcharin Harris and Sriwan Forrest and fifth place went to Barbara West, Sharon Wallwin and Janeen Parker.

