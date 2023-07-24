Kevin Lockwood holds on for Bridlington Links Golf Club EGGS Summer Singles Medal win

Kev Lockwood held on for the EGGS Summer Singles Medal win

Kevin Lockwood held onto a slender lead from the first round to take the honours with a round of 72 for a total of 141 closely followed home by Brian Isham on 142.

Kevin carded the only two of the day on the 4th hole.

A nine and 18-hole individual stableford was also played on the day by those not involved in the singles competition.

Paul Bradley took the prize in the 18-hole event on a countback to Rob Mallinson both on 35 points.

The nine-hole event was won by Eric Giles on 20 points from Martin Bainbridge on 18.

The EGGS and the Brid Links Ladies had an away day at Ganstead Golf Club on Thursday.

The winning team of Wendy Higham, Martin Bainbridge, Richard Shaw and John Plowright were the day’s winners with a score of 111 points followed by Peggy Plowright, Ian Sawyer, Michael O’Donnell and Charlie Nolan with 107.

N earest the pins were won by Brian Thompson on the 4th and Bainbridge on 14.

A back 9 game was also played back at the Links by those golfers not participating at Ganstead.

A 1,2,3. competition took place with the winning team of Paul Bradley, Nick Bailey and Rob Mallinson taking the honours with 38 points closely followed by Eric Giles, Ron Howarth, and Dave Spencer with 37.